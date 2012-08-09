Marissa Mayer Bans That Idiotic, Vexing Question: What Is Yahoo?

Don’t you dare ask that question

Photo: Flickr/Magnus Hoij

Marissa Mayer has declared the question “What is Yahoo?” is banished, according to Kara Swisher at All Things D.The question has been haunting Yahoo for a few years now. People in the tech world would snicker at Yahoo (to its face and behind its back) as it struggled to quickly, simply deliver an easy answer.



Ultimately, it landed on something like, “Being the best digital media company in the world.“

It seems like Mayer is moving away from being a media company towards being a “products” company.

As a result, it opens her, and Yahoo, up to that question all over again.

But, she won’t have any of it. Swisher writes, “She apparently does not like this line of inquiry one little bit and told the crowd it was not the right way to look at the long-troubled company or how to define it.”

