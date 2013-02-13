Marissa Mayer Speaks!

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Marissa Mayer spoke at the Goldman Sachs technology conference today. Below are our live notes of her talk.Here’s a quick summary of all she talked about:



• Yahoo has 200 million monthly mobile users.

• Yahoo has 60-75 mobile apps, she wants to slash that to 12-15.

• Yahoo and Microsoft need to grow their search business, not just take search share from each other.

• She didn’t sound all that excited to invest in original reporting/content.

• She seemed to attribute the success of Yahoo Sports not to its great content, but to its addictive fantasy football product.

• Mobile email can be a business if the ads are done right. She thinks mobile email still could be better and it’s Yahoo’s job to fix email.

• She has no role model for a CEO.

