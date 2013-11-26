Marissa Mayer Just Announced Katie Couric Will Be Joining Yahoo In Early 2014

It’s Tumblr official: Katie Couric is joining Marissa Mayer at Yahoo, according to an official statement released by Mayer on the company Tumblr this morning.

The statement says Couric will lead “a growing team of correspondents at Yahoo News who will cover the world’s most interesting stories and newsmakers”.

Her role will begin in early 2014.

Mayer writes,

I’ve always respected Katie for her thoughtful, charismatic approach to journalism. From pivotal coverage of natural disasters and historic elections to the Royal Wedding and the Olympic Games, groundbreaking interviews with heads of state and leading tastemakers, her experience is unmatched. Katie is dynamic, savvy and has a way of connecting with viewers that I really admire. In addition to being the face of Yahoo News and shooting features for our homepage, Katie will continue to host her syndicated daytime talk show, Katie. As Global Anchor, Katie joins Megan Liberman,David Pogue, Matt Bai and our incredibly talented editorial team in pioneering a new chapter of digital journalism. At Yahoo, we are investing in bringing our users the absolute best content and video experiences available — and this is just the beginning!

