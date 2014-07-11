Marissa Mayer And AOL CEO Tim Armstrong Were Spotted Talking Late Into The Night At A Bar

The biggest names in tech and media are in Sun Valley, Idaho this week for Allen & Co.’s big conference.

It’s the annual event where a lot of those moguls initiate big deals, mergers, and partnerships.

Thursday night, two reporters spotted Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and AOL CEO Tim Armstrong having a “deep conversation” at a bar. One reporter said the two “very nearly shut down the bar.”

Let the speculation begin!

Here’s Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier:

Aol CEO Tim Armstrong in deep conversation with Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer at the bar #SunValley

— Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) July 11, 2014

And here’s CNBC’s John Jannarone:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.