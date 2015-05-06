Marissa Mayer was among the best-dressed at one of the biggest fashion events of the year

Celebrities and noted figures from the fashion world turned out for one of the biggest events of the year Monday night: the Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The event was hosted by Chinese billionaire Silas Chou. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is in charge of the exclusive guest list each year.

This year, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, Jennifer Lawrence, Wendi Deng, and Gong Li served as co-chairs.

Mayer wore a gorgeous beaded Oscar de la Renta gown.

Mayer has a penchant for high fashion and counts Oscar de la Renta among her favourite designers, along with Carolina Herrera and Alexander McQueen.

She once paid $US60,000 to have lunch with de la Renta and has said the late designer’s three-quarter cashmere cardigan has become her work uniform — she owns one in ivory, navy, black, hot pink, teal, red, and royal blue.

Yahoo co-sponsored the event. Though it’s unknown just how much the company paid to be a sponsor, past event sponsors have paid as much as $US1 million, sources told the New York Times.

Hosting the Met Gala gave Mayer the opportunity to build stronger relationships within the fashion community.

Still, she’s not the first tech exec to do so — Jeff Bezos served as co-chair in 2012, shortly before launching Amazon’s venture into high fashion.

The Winklevoss twins also attended last night’s event, as did Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom.

Systrom, who recently travelled to Paris to meet with fashion executives, wore a white ensemble by Ralph Lauren.

