Marissa Mayer: Here's How Google Will Stop Screwing Up The Companies It Acquires

Here’s Google’s latest pitch to startups it wants to acquire: If you’re good, we’ll let you operate without interference.



In an interview with Media Bistro, Marissa Mayer confirms TechCrunch’s report about “autonomous units” within Google. If you’re an “autonomous unit,” you’re basically a startup inside Google, says Mayer.

Mayer says YouTube operates pretty independently, and recent pick up Slide is operating free of interference.

She was also asked about Groupon. “We have things like coupons,” and “we allow merchants to make offers,” she says. We’re not familiar with either thing, but we expect to make a run at some sort of Groupon competitor.

She talks about startups at 3:35, and Groupon at 3:00 in the clip below.



