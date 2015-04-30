Marissa Mayer got a nice pay bump to $42 million last year

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer received a nice pay bump last year.

Mayer’s total compensation, including cash and stock, increased 69% to $US42 million in 2014, according to Yahoo’s proxy statement filed on Wednesday. Mayer total compensation in 2013 was $US24.9 million.

Mayer’s salary was the same in 2014 as the year before: $US1 million. The increase was due to Yahoo’s stock price, which has more than doubled since Mayer took the reins in the summer of 2012.

Mayer received stock awards in 2014 valued at roughly $US11.8 million and option awards valued at $US28.2 million.

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.