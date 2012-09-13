HERE'S MARISSA!

Marissa Mayer is making her first public appearance since becoming CEO of Yahoo!



She’s at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference, where she’s judging the finals in the event’s startup competition.

TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington, who’s also a judge, asked her if she wanted to do an impromptu interview. She shook her head “no.”

But she’s taking notes and asking questions of the startups on stage. We’ll keep an ear out for what she considers innovative.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

