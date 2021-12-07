‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star Marisa Tomei says she told her therapist how the movie ends: ‘I had to tell someone’

Marisa Tomei as Aunt May in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Marvel/Sony

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Marisa Tomei said that she told her therapist how the movie ends.

“I had to be under oath and I had to tell someone,” the actress, who plays Aunt May, said.

The film is set for release on December 17.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Marisa Tomei said that the film is so momentous that she told her therapist how it concludes.

“I had to be under oath and I had to tell someone,” Tomei, who stars as Aunt May, said in a new interview with BackstageOL as part of the “No Way Home” press tour.

The Oscar-winning actress joined the MCU as May Parker alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.”

Since then, she’s reprised the role for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.“

“No Way Home,” set for release on December 17, is the third film in Holland’s standalone “Spider-Man” franchise.

The movie picks up immediately after the events of “Far From Home,” in which the world learned that Peter is “Spider-Man.”

Trailers released for “NWH” have revealed that Peter turns to fellow Avenger Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that will make people forget that he’s Spider-Man. The plan goes awry and the multiverse is unleashed, resulting in the return of villains from past big-screen Spidey adaptations led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Matt Kennedy/Sony/Marvel Studios

Jon Watts, the trilogy’s director, has previously described the film as “Spider-Man: Endgame” because of its scale.

Holland told Total Film that “NWH” is “dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting,”

“You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through,” said.”

The actor told Entertainment Weekly that filming the movie was emotional and he cried after filming a scene with costars Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned). He also said that the cast and crew are treating it like “the end of a franchise.”

“Spider-Man” producer Amy Pascal revealed to Fandango that “NWH” won’t be Holland’s last film with Marvel and Sony.

“We are getting ready to make the next ‘Spider-Man’ movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies,” Pascal said.