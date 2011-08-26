DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE: These Former Models Made It In Hollywood

Next year, supermodel Marisa Miller will spend a little less time rolling around on a beach and a little more time running lines on a set.



She just booked a role in “R.I.P.D.,” a drama that will also star Jeff Bridges, Mary Louise-Parker and Ryan Reynolds.

And the Victoria’s Secret mainstay is far from the first catwalk queen to cross into Hollywood.

Models have been booking movie and TV roles for years — and the career move is particularly hot right now.

Don’t believe us?

All of these actors used to get paid to look pretty — no dialogue required.

