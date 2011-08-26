DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE: These Former Models Made It In Hollywood

Next year, supermodel Marisa Miller will spend a little less time rolling around on a beach and a little more time running lines on a set.
She just booked a role in “R.I.P.D.,” a drama that will also star Jeff Bridges, Mary Louise-Parker and Ryan Reynolds.
And the Victoria’s Secret mainstay is far from the first catwalk queen to cross into Hollywood.
Models have been booking movie and TV roles for years — and the career move is particularly hot right now.
Don’t believe us?
All of these actors used to get paid to look pretty — no dialogue required.
Rachel Weisz, originally from Great Britain, began her modelling career when she was only 14. Her breakthrough role in film was in 'The Mummy,' pictured on the right.
