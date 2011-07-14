Hey Nintendo, Bring These Back The Mario Features

Nintendo follows a simple formula when it comes to Mario games, and has for years. The scenery changes and new characters appear, but despite subtle tweaks, most of the plumber’s adventures involve smashing bricks, collecting gold coins and stomping goombas en route to a climactic showdown with his arch nemesis, Bowser. Not so original more than 30 years later, but that’s what fans want.



With this in mind, the company has strayed outside the box on several occasions before quickly returning things back to normal. Well, about as normal as a pudgy Italian plumber gobbling magic mushrooms can get.

Thing is, some of these “experiments” put a fun spin on that classic formula. In fact, we’d love to see a few of them make a comeback in one of Mario’s newest adventures.

On that note, here’s a list of old and largely forgotten features from Mario games past.

Multi-purpose fireballs

Super Mario Land is unique for a few reasons, one of which involves fireballs. In most cases, these projectiles come in handy for killing enemies. Although they serve a similar purpose in this title, the fireballs also ricochet off walls, allowing gamers to not only hit hard to reach bad guys, but also collect coins.

Vehicles

Mario has spent the bulk of his career running through the Mushroom Kingdom. Super Mario Land, though, gave him a chance to pilot a small plane and submarine, both of which never appeared in a Mario game again.

Bunny Mario

OK, we admit that Mario’s rabbit ears don’t look nearly as cool as the old Tanooki Suit, but come on. Why restrict this to Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins? Put the magic carrot into another Mario title and let players jump higher for a change.

Mario’s spacesuit

Sure, those bunny ears are cute, but whatever happened to Mario’s astronaut suit that lets him float in zero G? Yes, he can explore the cosmos without a breathing apparatus. Nintendo proved this in Super Mario Galaxy. You know what? We still want it.

The 1-up spewing slot machine

For the most part, gamers collect coins to give Mario extra lives. Not so in Super Mario Advance, AKA Super Mario Bros. 2. Instead, grabbing loose change gives users a chance to play a slot machine, where they can earn…well…extra lives.

OK, so the primary goal remains the same. We just love gambling.

A Challenge mode

Mario levels follow a similar pattern. Run from left to right, then jump onto the flagpole. Nintendo somewhat flipped the script in Super Mario Bros. Deluxe’s Challenge mode, where players search for and locate hidden objects in addition to completing a stage. We sort of have that now with the three gold coins per stage in New Super Mario Bros., except we know where they are. Reaching them…that’s the tough part.

