The 22-Year-Old Who Won A Seat In The French Parliament Looks Very Familiar

Yesterday, 22-year-old Marion Marechal-Le Pen earned herself a seat in the French parliament — a landmark result as she is not only the youngest French MP, but also because she has helped the far right National Front (FN) end their 15 year exile from French legislative politics, France 24 notes.Marion’s name (and her blonde hair) may be familiar to you — the former law student is the granddaughter of FN founder Jean Marie Le Pen and the niece of former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.



It’s been a great year for the FN — they haven’t had a seat in parliament since 1998, but gained two this year, and seem to be enjoying a surge of support after April’s election in which they won 18 per cent in the first round. Marine Le Pen herself failed to win a seat in parliament, though there is word she may demand a recount.

Overall, the election was a victory for the left. President Francois Hollande’s Socialist Party earned a powerful mandate for their left wing policies by winning an absolute majority in the lower house of parliament, the BBC reports.

The centre right was trounced. Sarkozy’s party, UMP, and their allies the Popular Right performed especially badly. In what now seems to be a crucial move, the centre-right allies had refused to campaign with the FN — perhaps they regret that decision this morning.

