Brad Pitt's costar Marion Cotillard shuts down cheating rumours

When it was revealed that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, speculation immediately ran rampant.

The accusations were many and varied — including that Pitt had anger and alcohol issues — but the rumour that gripped the media and fans was that Pitt allegedly had an affair with his latest costar, French actress Marion Cotillard.

Now, the 40-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to deny that she and Pitt were anything other than professionals while on the set of their WWII spy movie “Allied” and that she is happily with her actor/director boyfriend Guillaume Canet, 42.

In fact, they’re expecting their second child together.

“This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into,” Cotillard wrote on the social media platform. “I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up.”

She went on to speak of Canet as the “man of my life, father of our son, and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.”

Charles Leonio/Getty Images Cotillard with her actor/director boyfriend Guillaume Canet.

Cotillard also said the speculation around whether or not she and Pitt had an affair on set did not distress her and that she wished both Jolie and Pitt “peace.”

“Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment,” she wrote.

Here’s her full Instagram statement, both in English and French:

It had been rumoured for months by less reputable sources that Pitt, 52, was allegedly having an affair with Cotillard, the costar of his new World War II spy movie “Allied.”

Then, shortly after news broke of Jolie, 40, and Pitt’s impending divorce, a Page Six report in The New York Post alleged that the cause for the divorce was an affair between Pitt and Cotillard.

Different sources told TMZ the divorce centered not on Pitt’s alleged affair, but on the couple’s children.

“Angelina became ‘fed up’ with Brad’s consumption of weed and possibly alcohol, and mixed with what she believes is ‘an anger problem’ … felt it became dangerous for the children,” the TMZ report said, going on to add that there was no “alleged third person,” according to their sources.

Now, r

eports from TMZ and People allege both the LAPD and LA County Department of Children and Family Services are investigating Pitt for an alleged incident last week aboard a private jet. The Los Angeles Police Department is denying any ongoing criminal investigation of Pitt — you can read the full story here.

