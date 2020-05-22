A 100-year-old castle just an hour outside Manhattan is for sale. Here's a look inside the historic home that's surprisingly affordable — for a castle.

- A century-old French chateau-style home located an hour outside of Manhattan has hit the market.
- The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom Marion Castle is the former home of early Hollywood producer Frank Marion and sits on 1.67 acres in Stamford, Connecticut’s Shippan Point neighbourhood.
- The home features a ballroom, white marble staircase, sweeping waterfront views, and local beach access.
- Take a look inside the historic property, which is asking $US4.5 million.
A historic 9-bedroom castle about an hour outside of Manhattan is on the market for $US4.5 million.
Gideon Fountain of Houlihan Lawrence represents the listing.
Known as the Marion Castle, it is situated on 1.67 acres in Stamford, Connecticut’s Shippan Point neighbourhood.
Early Hollywood film producer and self-made millionaire Frank Marion commissioned architects Hunt & Hunt to build the home in the French Chateau style between 1914 and 1916.
It is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The property boasts sweeping views of Long Island Sound, comes with neighbourhood beach access …
… and has a backyard pool.
The house spans 8,140 feet and features a ballroom …
… a living area with high ceilings …
… and chandelier-lined white marble hallway.
In the library, oil paintings depicting Marion family history reside above the fireplace. They were painted by the late Howard McCormick, former chief muralist for the Museum of Natural History in New York City.
An art-decorated white marble staircase is one way to ascend to the castle’s top floors. The elevator is another option.
The nine upstairs bedrooms are spacious and bright …
… as are the home’s six bathrooms and two powder rooms.
On the second floor, a window consisting of six stained-glass panels depicts scenes from medieval life.
Though replete with history, the home has modern touches. It features a state-of-the-art gym …
… and modern kitchen appliances.
