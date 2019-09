Retired tennis player Jonas Bjorkman took this video of Marion Bartoli warming up before her Wimbledon semifinal match against Kirsten Flipkens yesterday.



In the drill, Bartoli hits 14 backhands in 14 seconds.

Intense reactions (via r/Tennis):



Download video: MP4 format [Ogg format [WebM format

