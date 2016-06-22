Tennis star Marion Bartoli lost a ton of weight and people are freaking out

French tennis star Marion Bartoli recently lost 42 pounds.

While Bartoli, 31, told The Daily Mail “I love my new body,” fans are concerned by the dramatic weight loss.

In 2013, Bartoli won the Wimbledon Championships singles title.

Marion BartoliDennis Grombkowski/Getty ImagesBartoli in 2013.

Bartoli told The Daily Mail that in 2013, “I built the body I needed to win Wimbledon. I was where I wanted to be. I shaped it to become a champion — my body was about power.”

Bartoli 3Dennis Grombkowski/Getty ImagesBartoli in 2013.

Today, the 31-year-old is 42 pounds lighter.

Marion BartoliGraham Denholm/Getty ImageBartoli at the Australian Open in January.

Bartoli no longer plays professional tennis. 

“Now I’m sitting sketching all day rather than squat-lifting 200kg, so I’m not eating the same kind of food,” she told The Daily Mail. “When I played I fuelled my body — I used to eat more carbohydrates and drink sugary drinks on the court. Now I eat vegetables, salads, grains and protein shakes to give me energy for the gym.”

Bartoli 4Daniel Kalisz/Getty ImagesBartoli at the World Tennis Challenge in January.

Bartoli has documented her weight loss on social media.


 


 


 But fans seem concerned for the former tennis star.

 

 

 

Many suspect that a commentator’s remarks about Bartoli’s looks may have fuelled her physical transformation.

In 2013, veteran BBC pundit John Inverdale said on Radio 5 Live: “I wonder if her dad did say to her, ‘Listen, you’re never going to be a looker. You’re never going to be somebody like a Sharapova, you’re never going to be somebody with long legs, so you have to compensate for that.'”

Bartoli SharapovaCameron Spencer/Getty ImagesMaria Sharapova shakes hands with Marion Bartoli after their women’s singles quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2012 US Open.

But today, Bartoli insists to The Daily Mail that she “didn’t care whatsoever’ about Inverdale’s comments.

“All I cared about was having my name for ever on that trophy,” she explained. “The rest? So what? Look at my weight. Is it going to change the fact I won Wimbledon 2013? No.”

Bartoli 2014Al Bello/Getty ImagesBartoli in 2014.

“Everyone makes comments,” Bartoli continued. “They say you’re too skinny, you’re too this, you’re too that. If you start to think about what other people think you’ll never be able to please everybody and never be happy with yourself. I’m very happy with myself because I am the way I want to be.”

Today Bartoli travels the world as a tennis commentator, often interviewing her former competitors.

Bartoli TodayDennis Grombkowski/Getty ImagesBartoli interviews Serena Williams following her victory at the French Open on June 2, 2016.
Bartoli SerenaAndy Lyons/Getty ImagesWilliams and Bartoli in 2013.

Bartoli still plays tennis in her free time  —  for fun.


 

