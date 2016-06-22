Tennis star Marion Bartoli lost a ton of weight and people are freaking out

French tennis star Marion Bartoli recently lost 42 pounds.

While Bartoli, 31, told The Daily Mail “I love my new body,” fans are concerned by the dramatic weight loss.

In 2013, Bartoli won the Wimbledon Championships singles title.

Bartoli told The Daily Mail that in 2013, “I built the body I needed to win Wimbledon. I was where I wanted to be. I shaped it to become a champion — my body was about power.”

Today, the 31-year-old is 42 pounds lighter.

Graham Denholm/Getty Image Bartoli at the Australian Open in January.

Bartoli no longer plays professional tennis.

“Now I’m sitting sketching all day rather than squat-lifting 200kg, so I’m not eating the same kind of food,” she told The Daily Mail. “When I played I fuelled my body — I used to eat more carbohydrates and drink sugary drinks on the court. Now I eat vegetables, salads, grains and protein shakes to give me energy for the gym.”

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Bartoli at the World Tennis Challenge in January.

Bartoli has documented her weight loss on social media.











But fans seem concerned for the former tennis star.

Nothing about Marion Bartoli looks right.. Super scary.

— Ricardo Fernandez (@WTAricho) June 21, 2016

Wow, has anyone seen the latest Bartoli picture? Worrying indeed, looks super super thin now.

— Jake Davies (@jakedavi5) December 1, 2015

Marion Bartoli was a healthy, successful athlete. She doesn’t look healthy now. Probably thanks to that idiot Inverdale’s comments.

— Liam Hamer (@LiamHamer) June 21, 2016

Many suspect that a commentator’s remarks about Bartoli’s looks may have fuelled her physical transformation.

In 2013, veteran BBC pundit John Inverdale said on Radio 5 Live: “I wonder if her dad did say to her, ‘Listen, you’re never going to be a looker. You’re never going to be somebody like a Sharapova, you’re never going to be somebody with long legs, so you have to compensate for that.'”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Maria Sharapova shakes hands with Marion Bartoli after their women’s singles quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2012 US Open.

But today, Bartoli insists to The Daily Mail that she “didn’t care whatsoever’ about Inverdale’s comments.

“All I cared about was having my name for ever on that trophy,” she explained. “The rest? So what? Look at my weight. Is it going to change the fact I won Wimbledon 2013? No.”

“Everyone makes comments,” Bartoli continued. “They say you’re too skinny, you’re too this, you’re too that. If you start to think about what other people think you’ll never be able to please everybody and never be happy with yourself. I’m very happy with myself because I am the way I want to be.”

Today Bartoli travels the world as a tennis commentator, often interviewing her former competitors.

Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images Bartoli interviews Serena Williams following her victory at the French Open on June 2, 2016.

Bartoli still plays tennis in her free time — for fun.





