Wimbledon Champion With A Genius-Level IQ Retires From Tennis At Age 28

Marion Bartoli shocked the tennis community when

she announced her retirementafter a loss in Cincinnati last night.

Bartoli is only 28 years old and is ranked 7th in the world, the highest ranking of her career.

She’s also coming off her first-ever Grand Slam win at Wimbledon.

After losing to 25th-ranked Simona Halep last night, she told reporters that winning Wimbledon took every bit of energy she had left, saying, “I have pain everywhere after 45 minutes or an hour of play. I’ve been doing this for so long. And yeah, it’s just body-wise, I can’t do it anymore.”

She has made $US11 million in prize money during his 13-year career.

It’s unclear what Bartoli will do next, but by all accounts she’s one of the most intelligent athletes in the world. She has a genius-level IQ of 175, so she has a lot to work with:

Just a few weeks ago she was doing this:

ESPN’s Pam Shriver approves:

If I had ever won Wimbledon singles I would have retired ASAP. She always did things in her own style!!! Marion go live happily ever after.

— Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) August 15, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.