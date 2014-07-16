Marion Barry Says Rob Ford Is 'Making A Fool Of Himself'

They may have both been caught up in crack-smoking scandals, but former Washington D.C. Mayor Marion Barry thinks Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is way worse than he is.

“He’s not connected to me,” Barry told Slate’s Dave Weigel in a podcast interview published Tuesday. “He doesn’t have my historical record of achievement in America. There’s no comparison. My record is so far better.”

Barry repeatedly said Ford was “making a fool of himself.”

“In terms of drugs and alcohol, he’s making a fool of himself — making a fool of himself. … He’s just making a fool of himself. He shouldn’t use the fact of him using drugs as an excuse for being a fool. And I sympathize with him. I know what he’s going through. But I don’t agree with what he’s doing,” Barry continued.

Barry, who now serves in the Washington D.C. city council, saw his political career temporarily derailed in 1990 after he was videotaped in an FBI sting and convicted of crack cocaine charges.

Ford, currently fighting for re-election after his own crack video scandal, has used the notoreity to appear on the late-night comedy circuit and has repeatedly stumbled into various controversies.

The Canadian pol did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment on Barry’s criticisms.

