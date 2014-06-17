Marion Barry Says Bill Clinton Asked For His Advice After Lewinsky Scandal

AP Bill Clinton and Marion Barry in 1995

When President Bill Clinton needed a scandal expert, he reportedly called on former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry.

Barry, who was filmed smoking crack cocaine in 1990 and subsequently arrested on drug charges, claimed Clinton reached out to him for advice in his new memoir, “Mayor for Life: The Incredible Story of Marion Barry, Jr.“

According to excerpts of the book published by the Washington Post Monday, Barry said Clinton took note of his post-scandal victory in D.C.’s 1994 mayoral election. Because of this, Barry said Clinton reached out to him for advice shortly after the Lewinsky scandal broke in early 1998.

Barry said Clinton “wanted to talk to me about how to handle embarrassing personal situations as a public official.”

Neither Clinton or Barry have responded to requests for comment on this story from Business Insider.

