Lowly Buffalo Bills Make Mario Williams Highest Paid Defensive Player In NFL History With $100 Million Over 6 Years

Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty

The Buffalo Bills have scheduled a 1:30 p.m. EDT press conference to announce the signing of free agent defensive end Mario Williams, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports.The deal with Buffalo could reach $100 million over six years, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter adds that $50 million of it is guaranteed.



Albert Breer of NFL Network says the $100 million figure is how much the deal could reach with incentives. It’s really $96 million over those six years.

Williams battled injuries in 2011, only playing in five games for the Houston Texans. Prior to 2011 Williams was widely regarded as one of the league’s premier pass rushers.

He’ll join a Buffalo Bills defensive line that averaged fewer than two sacks per game last season.

