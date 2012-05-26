An Italian Diplomat Has Been Suspended After This Video Emerged Of Him Performing Onstage With A Fascist Rock Band

An Italian diplomat who was filmed performing on stage in a fascist rock band last year has been recalled from his post in Osaka, Japan, Corriere della Sera reports.



In the video, Mario Vattani (whose stage name is “Katanga”) is seen singing the praises of the Italian Social Republic, the fascist regime led by Benito Mussolini. He also criticises the current republic, saying the political system was “based on lies and cheatings” and founded by “Italian Mafiosi brought home by the Americans.”

The concert was organised by Casa Pound, a right-wing extremist group, according to La Repubblica.

He has appealed his suspension, and in an interview with L’Espresso, he proclaimed his innocence, saying he had done nothing to feel remorseful for and that he was being victimized by the government. “…there is the consideration that my membership to the Youth Front [of Mussolini’s Italian Social Movement] in the eighties is incompatible with the service abroad, I find that idea absurd and unacceptable,” Vattani told L’Espresso.

Vattani has been suspended, although he still retains his rank. The Disciplinary Board of the Foreign Ministry will decide his fate.

WATCH:



