Mario Monti Is Getting Demolished

Rome, Italy —The first wave of election polls are out, and the good news for international markets is that it looks like centre-leftists Pier Luigi Bersani is going to win.



But here’s a stunning number.

Check out the collapse in support for Mario Monti, the technocrat, Brussels-approved Prime Minister who came in in late 2011 to help calm markets and pass reform.

This is a huge rejection of his austerity and Brussels.

He’s getting totally demolished.

And if his support is too low, he might not enter government at all, potentially throwing everything into chaos.

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.