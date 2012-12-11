All The Other Kids In School Have Started Calling Mario Monti's Grandson 'Spread'

We mentioned earlier that Silvio Berlusconi had a pretty good attack line on current Italian PM Mario Monti, saying that he was overly obsessed with “the spread” (the spread between what Italy borrows at and what Germany borrows at) and not obsessed enough with the economic numbers facing real people.



He must have a point.

In an interview with Italian TV, Monti revealed that the other kids at school have now started referring to his grandson as “spread” because of how much Monti is associated with that word.

For Italian speakers, here’s video. Much thanks to @suanzes, @fgoria, @lemasabacthani, and @albertonardelli with the translation.



