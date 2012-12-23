Mario Monti Leaves Open Possibility Of Running Again

Joe Weisenthal
mario monti

Photo: Italian Embassy at www.flickr.com

At a big press conference, outgoing Italian PM Mario Monti strongly suggested that he isn’t going to run for PM again.Instead he said he would publish ideas that he hoped another party would adopt.However, according to Fabrizio Goria, he’s slightly leaving the possibility open of still running.

Were he not to run, that would be a disappointment to many in Europe, as Monti had been a good “team player” with other European leaders, while also doing a solid job passing budgets and reforms internally.

