Mario Lemieux To Play In Alumni Game Before The Winter Classic

Photo: AP

Mario Lemieux will headline an alumni game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals on New Year’s Eve Day prior to the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Day between the present-day versions of the teams. Lemieux, who hasn’t played in the league since 2005, will be joined on the Penguins alumni squad by NHL greats Paul Coffey, Ron Francis, Bryan Trottier, and Bill Guerin.



The Capitals alumni, led by Peter Bondra, look like they’ll be hopelessly outmatched.

