MARIO DRAGHI CANCELS JACKSON HOLE APPEARANCE

Just breaking now: ECB chief Mario Draghi will not be speaking Saturday as planned at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
The explanation given is his workload (which is undeniably huge).
He’s got a major meeting coming up September 6, and flying to Wyoming is not a quick jaunt.
No ECB representative will be in attendance.
Still, his Saturday speech was likely going to be the big highlight. Now that’s off.
