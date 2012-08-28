MARIO DRAGHI CANCELS JACKSON HOLE APPEARANCE

Just breaking now: ECB chief Mario Draghi will not be speaking Saturday as planned at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.



The explanation given is his workload (which is undeniably huge).

He’s got a major meeting coming up September 6, and flying to Wyoming is not a quick jaunt.

No ECB representative will be in attendance.

Still, his Saturday speech was likely going to be the big highlight. Now that’s off.

