ECB president Mario Draghi was attacked at a press conference

Myles Udland

This is wild. 

At a press conference following the European Central Bank’s latest monetary policy meeting, ECB president Mario Draghi was attacked by a protester. 

The protester appeared to throw glitter on Draghi and yelled “End ECB dictatorship!”

Here are some of the shocking images:

And then there’s this image, from Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal. 

As for what Draghi is actually saying, you can follow Mike Bird’s coverage here » 

