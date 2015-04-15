ECB president Mario Draghi was attacked at a press conference

This is wild.

At a press conference following the European Central Bank’s latest monetary policy meeting, ECB president Mario Draghi was attacked by a protester.

The protester appeared to throw glitter on Draghi and yelled “End ECB dictatorship!”

Here are some of the shocking images:

And then there’s this image, from Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal.

As for what Draghi is actually saying, you can follow Mike Bird’s coverage here »

NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in only 5 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.