ECB president Mario Draghi was attacked at a press conference

This is wild.
At a press conference following the European Central Bank’s latest monetary policy meeting, ECB president Mario Draghi was attacked by a protester.
The protester appeared to throw glitter on Draghi and yelled “End ECB dictatorship!”
Here are some of the shocking images:
And then there’s this image, from Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal.
This image is epic. http://t.co/3A2UBPuen5 pic.twitter.com/UVIqVf9fHA
— Joseph Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) April 15, 2015
As for what Draghi is actually saying, you can follow Mike Bird’s coverage here »
NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in only 5 minutes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.