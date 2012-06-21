'Mario Mother F---ing Chalmers' Is The Biggest Reason The Heat Won Game 4

Photo: Getty Images

The Miami Heat played the game of their lives and benefited from a serious late game mental lapse on the part of Russell Westbrook to win Game 4 Tuesday night.But Heat point guard Mario Chalmers also deserves a huge part of the credit.



Chalmers’ stat line: 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 3 three-pointers.

More importantly, 12 of his points came in the fourth quarter, including Miami’s last 5 points in the game.

The irony that Chalmers, a player his teammates constantly berate for making stupid mistakes over and over again (see below), had the game of his life shouldn’t be lost on anyone.

Due to previous mental lapses, it’s no surprise Dwyane Wade had a, “Seriously, how the hell did you do that Mario?” reaction when he walked into the tunnel at the end of the game (listen closely for the NSFW remark):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This is what the normally erratic Chalmers is used to getting form his teammates:

Chalmers was certainly on a different level last night. Here’s what he told Wade after LeBron went down with an injury (via ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh):

“Find me. Let’s put the dagger in them.”

And here’s the clutch layup he hit with under a minute left that virtually ending any hopes OKC had of coming back:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

