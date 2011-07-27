Berlusconi Ally Praises Norwegian Terrorist Breivik

Photo: Wikimedia commons

Mario Borghezio, a member of Italy’s Northern League, has provoked outrage by praising the writings of Norwegian terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, The Daily Mail reports.Borghezio said on a radio show that “some of the ideas (of Breivik’s) are good, in certain cases even excellent.”



He said that he agreed with Breivik’s “opposition to Islam and his explicit accusation that Europe has surrendered before putting up a fight against its Islamization,” but he said that he did not agree with Breivik’s use of violence or his “Protestant, anti-Papist stand.”

The Northern League is an anti-immigration, regionalist Italian political party that is a key part of the coalition government of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Borghezio’s comments have fuelled outrage in Italy, with the opposition calling for him to resign from his post in the European Parliament.

The backlash against Borghezio’s support of Breivik’s ideas is the latest in a series of politicians distancing themselves from the right-wing political parties in Europe.

