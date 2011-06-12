An Italian Diplomat Was Violently Expelled From St. Moritz After Trying To Sneak Into The Bilderberg Meeting

Photo: wiki commons

An Italian diplomat tried to drive through security at the Suvretta House luxury hotel in the Swiss resort of St Moritz, where the annual Bilderberg meeting of global powerbrokers is happening right now.Mario Borghezio showed his EU deputy’s card, but since he did not have an invitation the cantonal police were called. Borghezio claims that the security guards “laid violent hands” on him and his colleague, leaving one of them with a bloody nose.



They were expelled from the canton and forbidden to return until the conference is over.

The Italian embassy in Bern has requested an inquiry into the incident, according to Swiss Info.

