Mario Batali Ordered 200 Pairs Of His Favourite Orange Crocs When He Heard They Were Being Discontinued

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Batali rocks his usual Croc-and-shorts getup during an interview with The New York Times.

Chef Mario Batali is the mastermind behind top restaurants like Babbo and Del Posto, but he’s also known for his peculiar fashion sense.

In a recent interview with Details, Batali revealed he had ordered 200 pairs of orange Crocs when he heard that the brand would be discontinuing his favourite shoe.

“They’re gonna stop the Mario Batali orange! It’s preposterous!” he said to Adam Sachs of Details.

The chef has long been an avid fan of the shoe. He received his first pair as a gift from his wife when his first restaurant, Po, opened in 1993.

“I think what I realised as an owner of my own place, I could do whatever I wanted,” he said to chef Eric Ripert in 2012. “It was just about comfort, it wasn’t about fashion. Now of course, I’m a fashion icon.”

He even has a namesake Crocs collection called the Bistro Mario Batali Vent Clog, which launched in 2007. A Crocs representative confirmed to Eater that while the classic orange shoe is indeed being discontinued, the Batali Vent Clog will still be available.

