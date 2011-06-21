Here Is Your Chance To Work For Celebrity Chef Mario Batali (Without Cooking)

Celebrity chef and Gwyneth Paltrow BFF Mario Batali is looking for a Media Production Coordinator.



The requirements? According to the Monster.com post:

Highly organised

Meticulous attention to detail and follow through

100% punctuality and even EARLY arrival, whenever and wherever necessary

Computer literacy in Final Cut Pro for Mac, and the MS Office suite, particularly Excel as well as Adobe In Design & Photoshop

Ability to thrive in an environment where multiple tasks are performed simultaneously

Strong verbal and writing skills

Conversational Italian

Knowledge of New York City and its environs

Open to travel (minimum of 2 days per month)

Culinary degree helpful but not required

Minimum of BA or BS Degree plus 2 years experience

Prior Production Assistant experience a plus

But hurry! As Batali reminded followers on Twitter, today is the last day to apply.

