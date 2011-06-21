Here Is Your Chance To Work For Celebrity Chef Mario Batali (Without Cooking)

Celebrity chef and Gwyneth Paltrow BFF Mario Batali is looking for a Media Production Coordinator.
The requirements? According to the Monster.com post:
- Highly organised
- Meticulous attention to detail and follow through
- 100% punctuality and even EARLY arrival, whenever and wherever necessary
- Computer literacy in Final Cut Pro for Mac, and the MS Office suite, particularly Excel as well as Adobe In Design & Photoshop
- Ability to thrive in an environment where multiple tasks are performed simultaneously
- Strong verbal and writing skills
- Conversational Italian
- Knowledge of New York City and its environs
- Open to travel (minimum of 2 days per month)
- Culinary degree helpful but not required
- Minimum of BA or BS Degree plus 2 years experience
- Prior Production Assistant experience a plus
But hurry! As Batali reminded followers on Twitter, today is the last day to apply.
Photo: Mario Batali
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.