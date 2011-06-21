Here Is Your Chance To Work For Celebrity Chef Mario Batali (Without Cooking)

Jen Ortiz
Mario Batali

Celebrity chef and Gwyneth Paltrow BFF Mario Batali is looking for a Media Production Coordinator.

The requirements? According to the Monster.com post:

  • Highly organised
  • Meticulous attention to detail and follow through
  • 100% punctuality and even EARLY arrival, whenever and wherever necessary
  • Computer literacy in Final Cut Pro for Mac, and the MS Office suite, particularly Excel as well as Adobe In Design & Photoshop
  • Ability to thrive in an environment where multiple tasks are performed simultaneously
  • Strong verbal and writing skills
  • Conversational Italian
  • Knowledge of New York City and its environs
  • Open to travel (minimum of 2 days per month)
  • Culinary degree helpful but not required
  • Minimum of BA or BS Degree plus 2 years experience
  • Prior Production Assistant experience a plus

But hurry! As Batali reminded followers on Twitter, today is the last day to apply.

