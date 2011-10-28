The Taiwanese Animation Video About Soccer's Craziest Player Is Appropriately Strange

Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli’s off-the-wall behaviour has been immortalised in a Taiwanese animation video.



The video is manic and not entirely coherent, which is pitch perfect since Balotelli is one of the sport’s stranger characters.

Here’s the video from NMA.tv:

