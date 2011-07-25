Soccer Star Gets Benched After His Showboating Attempt Goes Horribly Wrong

Mario Balotelli found himself all alone in front of goal in the first half of the Manchester City-L.A. Galaxy match yesterday.



But instead of simply sliding the ball past the Galaxy keeper, he tried to score a twirling backheeled goal. And he failed.

The petulant 20-year-old was promptly plucked from the game by his coach, and he fumed and pouted on the bench for the remainder of the first half.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

