Soccer Star Gets Benched After His Showboating Attempt Goes Horribly Wrong

Tony Manfred

Mario Balotelli found himself all alone in front of goal in the first half of the Manchester City-L.A. Galaxy match yesterday.

But instead of simply sliding the ball past the Galaxy keeper, he tried to score a twirling backheeled goal. And he failed.

The petulant 20-year-old was promptly plucked from the game by his coach, and he fumed and pouted on the bench for the remainder of the first half.

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.