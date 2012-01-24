Infamous Soccer Star Mario Balotelli Stomped On An Opponent's Head This Weekend

Tony Manfred

Mario Balotelli could be suspended four games for stomping on Scott Parker’s head during yesterday’s Manchester City-Tottenham game.

In true Balotelli fashion, the Italian star went on the score the game-winning penalty after putting his cleat to Parker’s dome.

Here it is in GIF form from Chris Wright of Who Ate All The Pies:

balotelli stomps on scott parker's head gif

Photo: Who Ate All The Pies

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.