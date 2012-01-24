Infamous Soccer Star Mario Balotelli Stomped On An Opponent's Head This Weekend

Mario Balotelli could be suspended four games for stomping on Scott Parker’s head during yesterday’s Manchester City-Tottenham game.
In true Balotelli fashion, the Italian star went on the score the game-winning penalty after putting his cleat to Parker’s dome.
Here it is in GIF form from Chris Wright of Who Ate All The Pies:
Photo: Who Ate All The Pies
