MARIO BALOTELLI: How The Most Interesting Man In Soccer Spends His Millions

Mario Balotelli, the 23-year-old striker who will lead Italy into the 2014 World Cup, has been one of the great joys of following soccer in recent years.

He has provided moments of pure genius on the field, and moments of pure entertainment off of it.

Whether it’s burning down his bathroom with a firework, camouflaging his Bentley, or holding a private audience with the Pope, Balotelli never seems to be too far from the gossip pages.

He’s also a big spender, with a bunch of cars and a life-sized statue of himself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.