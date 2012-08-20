Mario Balotelli Stole A Team Photographer's Camera Before Yesterday's Game

Mario Balotelli only saw limited action in Man City’s 3-2 thriller over Southampton yesterday, but he still found his way into the news by having some fun with a team photographer.
As he walked off the field after pre-game warm-ups, Mario grabbed the photographer’s camera out of her hands, stole the lens, and ran into the locker room.
The prank is a little uncomfortable at first because you can’t tell if he’s being serious. But the photographer laughs and lets out a perfect sigh, so we assume it was a joke…
DON’T MISS: The 24 Craziest Things Mario Balotelli Has Ever Done >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.