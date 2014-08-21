Mario Balotelli, The Most Interesting Man In Soccer, Is Close To A Shock Liverpool Move

Liverpool is close to completing a transfer for AC Milan forward Mario Balotelli, according to widespread reports out of Italy and England.

It a surprise. In early August, when Balotelli-to-Liverpool rumours first surfaced, Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers declared, “I can categorically tell you Mario Balotelli will not be at Liverpool.”

The transfer fee will be $US26 million, according to the Guardian. Balotelli will replace Luis Suarez, another controversial figure, who the club sold to Barcelona for a record fee earlier in the summer.

The 24-year-old Balotelli played for rivals Manchester City from 2010 to 2013, scoring 20 goals in 54 appearances. He moved to AC Milan in 2013 after a falling out with manager Robert Mancini, leaving a heap on controversies in his wake.

YouTube Balotelli famously unveiled a ‘Why Always Me?’ shirt after scoring against United in 2012.

Balotelli is talented, volatile, intelligent, unpredictable, and self-destructive all at once. He’s wildly entertaining, and his presence in the Premier League is a gift to fans. But he’s also a risk.

His greatest hits include:

He also did this to a Tottenham player, resulting in a lengthy suspension:

Check out a full breakdown of Balotelli’s controversies here.

Liverpool have been very active in the transfer market, bolstering their squad as they prepare for their first Champions League campaign since 2009-10. Considering the fees that some other forwards have gone for this summer, $US26 million for a proven 24-year-old goalscorer like Balotelli seems like a deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.