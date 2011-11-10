Insane Soccer Star Mario Balotelli: 'I Am Not Crazy, Even Though I Can Do Strange Things'

Controversial soccer star Mario Balotelli assured fans that he is not crazy while practicing for Italy yesterday.



Balotelli’s craziest moments include burning down his bathroom with fireworks, throwing darts at youth players, and giving a random homeless man $1,000 cash outside a casino.

But he doesn’t buy the media’s insistence that he has a screw loose.

From the AP:

The media “tends to talk more about my private life than what I do on the pitch. It’s normal but it bothers me,” Balotelli said. “I’m not crazy, not at all—even though I can do strange things.”

So there you have it.

