Noted crazy soccer star Mario Balotelli just put Italy up 1-0 in the Euro semis with a nice header.



Terrible defending by Germany all around, who are the favourites in this game and have had the better of the play so far.



He went on to score a second goal, which featured an awesome celebration



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.