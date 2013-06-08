Italian Soccer Star Mario Balotelli Freaks Out, Kicks And Punches A Wall After Getting Ejected

ESPN

Mario Balotelli was ejected for a second yellow card in today’s Italy-Czech Republic World Cup qualifier.



On his way off the field, he ripped himself away from his coaches before punching and kicking his way down the tunnel.

An innocent plexiglass wall appeared to take the bulk of the abuse.

The call was pretty soft. Balotelli went up to win a header and certainly fouled the defender. But there wasn’t anything malicious to it, and the yellow card was severe:

