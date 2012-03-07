The 20 Most Ridiculous Things Nutty Italian Soccer Phenom Mario Balotelli Has Ever Done

Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

At just 21 years old, Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has already amassed a vast archive of controversies.And now, he faces an astounding $400,000 fine for violating curfew by going to a strip club before last weekend’s game.



If it wasn’t for his sheer talent, City wouldn’t put up with his antics.

But with an impressive 14 goals in all competitions, it’s clear that Mario is worth the headaches.

