MARIO BALOTELLI: 15 Reasons Why He's The Craziest Athlete On Earth

After nearly burning his house down with fireworks on Friday night, Mario Balotelli scored two goals in a 6-1 drubbing of Manchester United on Sunday.



The two incidents tell you everything you need to know about Mario.

At age 21, he’s one of the most promising young players on the planet.

But he’s already staked his claim as the world’s craziest athlete with a series of dumbfounding off-field gaffes.

Don’t believe us?

