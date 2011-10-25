MARIO BALOTELLI: 15 Reasons Why He's The Craziest Athlete On Earth

After nearly burning his house down with fireworks on Friday night, Mario Balotelli scored two goals in a 6-1 drubbing of Manchester United on Sunday.
The two incidents tell you everything you need to know about Mario.
At age 21, he’s one of the most promising young players on the planet.
But he’s already staked his claim as the world’s craziest athlete with a series of dumbfounding off-field gaffes.
Don’t believe us?
Balotelli didn't pay attention to the parking rules when he moved to Manchester.
As a result, he accumulated five-figures worth of parking fines and had his white Maserati locked up dozens of times.
Source: Daily Mail
He and his brother felt like checking out a women's prison, so they drove right in.
It turns out you can't do that, and police stopped them at the gates.
After, Mario told Italian TV, 'I told my brother: 'Do you want to see a prison? Then I went in.'
Source: Yahoo!
What do you do when you don't like a tackle your teammate makes in practice?
Fight him.
Balotelli got in a bust-up with defender Jerome Boateng last winter.
Source: Yahoo!
Mario was caught throwing darts in the direction of youth team players after practice one day.
Afterward, he said he did it because he was 'bored.'
He was fined $100,000 for the incident.
Source: Yahoo!
The officer asked him why he had so much loose cash sitting on the seat.
'Because I can,' he told him.
That's about all you need to know.
Source: Daily Mail
He was feeling good after winning five-figures at a Manchester-area casino.
So he generously gave $1,000 to a homeless guy he saw when he left.
Source: The Sun
Balotelli is apparently allergic to some kinds of grass, which is problematic if you're a soccer player.
Said his coach after the game, 'I came out a minute before the players and I didn't see Mario. He then said he could play but his face was swollen.'
Mario was substituted 10 minutes into the second half.
Source: Yahoo!
He got Man City eliminated from the Europa League by getting a red card for a karate kick (March 2011)
favoured Man City were eliminated from the Europa League by Kiev last season.
In the second leg of the clash, Balotelli carelessly flew in to a tackle like a ninja and spiked a Kiev player in the midsection.
City lost 2-1 on aggregate.
See the video here.
A little boy on the street told Mario he was being picked on, so Balotelli went to his school and confronted the bully (May 2011)
A youngster asked Balotelli for his autograph after practice one day. When Mario asked him why he wasn't in school, the kid said he was being picked on.
So he drove the boy and his mother to school and gave the bully a talking to. He also met to the headmaster to discuss the issue.
Source: Metro UK
Balotelli became a YouTube hit in the States when he tried and failed for over a minute to put on a bib before warming up in a Europa League game.
Eventually, a Man City employee gave him some help, and he was able to get the thing on.
See video here.
Mario had a wide-open goal in a preseason game against the L.A. Galaxy.
But instead of kicking it in, he tried to do a twirling backheel and missed.
His coach was enraged, and pulled him out of the game on the spot.
See the video here.
He came home from the club's U.S. tour and found a bag of two-week old herring rotting in his $250,000 Maserati.
He's known for pranking his teammates, and it appears someone got him back in a gross way.
Mario and four of his buddies were setting off fireworks last Friday night when one hit a bath towel and caught fire.
The fire department came at around 1 a.m., and Balotelli had to stay in a hotel on the night before a huge game against Manchester United.
Afterward, he insanely became a fireworks safety spokesman for the City of Manchester.
Source: The Guardian
After scoring the opening goal against Manchester United, Mario pulled up his jersey to reveal a shirt that said, 'WHY ALWAYS ME?'
It's unclear what that refers to, or why Balotelli chose to wear it. But it pretty comprehensively captures the essence of one of the world's craziest (and most gifted) athletes.
Add together the penalties for throwing darts, showing up late, getting in fights, and drawing red cards, and you get a pretty penny.
Luckily Balotelli makes $100,000 a week, so he's still doing OK.
Source: The Sun
