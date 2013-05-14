Mario Balotelli Was Once Again Abused By Racist Chants Causing Huge Italian Soccer Game To Be Halted

A huge Italian league match on Sunday between AC Milan and Roma came to a screeching halt early in the second half when visiting Roma supporters would not stop racial chants directed at Mario Balotelli.



The referee made the decision to briefly suspend the match after warnings from the stadium’s public address announcer failed to quell the chants, the AP reports.

This is not the first time Balotelli, one of the nation’s biggest stars, has been subjected to racist taunts by Italian fans. Earlier this year, supporters of Inter Milan brought inflatable bananas to a match against AC Milan. And earlier in his career, while playing for Inter, Balotelli was subjected to Juventus supporters shouting “there are no black Italians.“

The latest scene was an ugly mark on a game with huge Champions League implications (AC Milan is clinging to third in the league table) and Europa League implications (the 0-0 draw eliminated Roma from contention).

Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri was highly critical of the situation, saying after the game that “Balotelli was defeated this evening, he gave everything”…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.