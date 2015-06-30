Mario Andretti believes America can rescue Formula One

Welcome to Motorsports Monday, here’s everything you need to know about the wonderful world of motorsports this week.

Mario Andretti believes America can be great for Formula One.

According to the Guardian’s Paul Weaver, the 1978 F1 world champion told the publication that America could save Formula One from its financial troubles.

Andretti’s comments were in response to a rumoured deal for Miami Dolphins’ owner- Stephen Ross to buy a 35.5% majority stake in Formula One.

The potential deal is said to include backing from Qatari financiers.

The 75-year old racing legend believes there is room for a second US race in New York or Los Angeles. Currently, the United States Grand Prix is held every fall at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Andretti is last American to win the Formula World Championship. In addition, the Nazareth, Pennsylvania native is also a past winner of the Indy500 and the Daytona 500.

The Busch Brothers finish 1-2 at Sonoma Raceway.

Kyle Busch took his first win of the 2015 season over the weekend at Sonoma. Busch’s older brother Kurt followed him across the finished to mark the first time in Nascar Sprint Cup history that the duo has finished 1-2 in a race.

Busch’s victory comes just a month after returning from a broken leg and ankle that sidelined the driver for 11 races.

Fuel pressure problems forced polesitter AJ Allmendinger finished 12 laps behind the leaders in 37 position.

Graham Rahal wins at Fontana, California.

After flirting with victory all year, Graham Rahal finally took his first win of the season over the weekend at the California Speedway in Fontana, California.

Polesitter Simon Pagenaud finished the crash-filled race in ninth position. But the big news coming out of Fontana is the drivers’ discontent over what many believe to be unsafe racing conditions.

Several drivers, including former Indy 500 winners Tony Kanaan and IndyCar series champion Will Power, have spoken out over high-speed, close-quarter racing at the speedway, USA Today reported.

According to the drivers, the racing conditions over the weekend brought back bad memories of the Las Vegas race in 2011 where former Indy500 champion Dan Wheldon was killed.

