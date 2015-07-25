These renderings of your favourite old video game characters with new graphics are incredible

You’ve never seen the world’s most famous Italian plumber look this good:
Or how about his arch nemesis, the blue blur that is Sonic the Hedgehog? Just look at this:
Or perhaps you’re more of a Pokémon fan? Here’s the always adorable Charmander rendered in the same gorgeous fashion:
These are all the incredible creations of one YouTube user named “CryZENx,” who added some of the world’s most famous game characters into a gorgeous tech demo for the Unreal Engine (a piece of software that powers many games).
The tech demo is meant to show off the prowess of Unreal Engine, and it does that spectacularly. Here’s one more gorgeous look into that world, through the eyes of the Hero of Time, Link, from “The Legend of Zelda.” Try to ignore the terrifying moon:
