One of the most powerful and versatile weapons used by the US Marine Corps is the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter, made by Bell Helicopter.

Nicknamed the “Zulu Cobra,” it features advanced target-sighting technology as well as an impressive artillery array that includes rockets, missiles, and a Gatling gun.

