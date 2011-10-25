This New Unmanned Helicopter Will Save Marines From Deadly Convoy Missions

The Marines first fleet of unmanned helicopters have been sent to Afghanistan where they will deliver supplies and keep vulnerable vehicles from travelling unprotected roads.



According to the Marine Times, the K-MAX helicopter “employs a unique counter-rotating, dual-rotor design that eliminates the need for a tail rotor, is capable of lifting 6,000 pounds, or nearly its own weight.”

Originally designed to operate with or without a pilot, the decision to go pilot-less became a priority after Commandant General Jim Amos demanded reducing the number of convoys in Afghanistan.

The Lockheed Martin helicopter should be operating in theatre next month. The video is beneath the picture of the K-MAX.

Photo: Lockheed Martin

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

