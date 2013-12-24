About 150 US Marines Are Moving Near South Sudan For Crisis Response

A crisis response force of about 150 U.S. Marines has been repositioned from Moron, Spain to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti to help in the evacuation of Americans inside turbulent South Sudan, CNN is reporting.

“By positioning these forces forward, we are able to more quickly respond to crisis in the region, if required,” a defence official said, according to an article from American Forces Press Service.

The U.S. has evacuated more than 300 people out of the South Sudan capital of Juba, but roughly 100 Americans are still believed to be in the country, according to CNN.

“One of the lessons learned from the tragic events in Benghazi was that we needed to be better postured, in order to respond to developing or crisis situations, if needed. These precautionary movements will allow us to do just that,” read a statement from Africa Command, according to CNN.

The movement comes two days after an evacuation attempt came under fire in Bor, South Sudan, resulting in aircraft damage and four U.S. military service members being wounded.

