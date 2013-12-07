Marine Band Absolutely Crushes Macklemore's 'Thriftshop' In Epic Birthday Performance

YouTube The Third Marine Aircraft Wing performs at the 238th Marine Corps Birthday Ball.

United States Marines from the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band sang their version of Macklemore and Lewis’s “Thriftshop” and “Can’t Hold Us” at the 2013 USMC birthday ball.

They rapped lyrics like ,”I wanna be a pilot so I bought a jump suit. Probably shoula washed it, smells like jet fuel. But it was 99-cents.”

“Tonight is our night, thanks for serving our country. So put your hands up like the ceiling can’t hold us.”

Last year, the Marines danced to “Gangnam Style” and then performed AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.”

In 2011, the Marines sang Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Check out this year’s video:

